Local restaurants in Walterboro expecting new wave of customers during Murdaugh murder trial

With day two of jury selection wrapped up in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial, local restaurants haven't seen a large uptick in guests. Soon, that might change.

WALTERBORO, S.C. — While jury selection is underway in the Murdaugh double murder trial, Walterboro locals say they haven’t seen much more business than usual, although that might change soon.

Many locals say it's a little bit busier here than normal, who tell News 19 that because jury selection is still happening, not too many visitors have come to town.

Ricky Thigpen is a delivery driver for Castillo's Pizzaria in downtown Walterboro. He says that while the restaurant is normally busy, he's seen an increase in customers since the trial began.

"I heard when I got here this morning that they were extremely busy last night," Thigpen shared.

He's preparing for another busy evening as day two of jury selection wraps up. Customer Jesse Hunsell has noticed an uptick in activity around town.

"The shut down roads and then the cop presence is everywhere now," Hunsell explained.

Castillo's employee Brittany Creel tells me that since the restaurant is close to the Colleton County Courthouse in the heart of downtown, she’s expecting lots of customers.

"You get to see everybody and you’re always in the middle of everything honestly," Creel shared. "Everything that’s going on, whether it’s big or small, we’re always here. We always get to see the before and the after effect of everything."

Everything including the trial, which Creel thinks might make downtown Walterboro a little bit busier once opening arguments begin.