2022 NFL Draft recap: More than a dozen stars from the Palmetto State will get NFL opportunities

This year's NFL Draft saw a plethora of Palmetto stars NFL dreams come true.

LAS VEGAS — The 2022 NFL Draft had a lot of Palmetto State flavor in it!

Here's a breakdown:

Draft Day 2

The first player with South Carolina ties to hear his name was Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth who was taken in the second round by the Minnesota Vikings.

A first team all-ACC selection in 2021, Booth also had a career high three interceptions for a Tiger Defense that ranked in the top ten in the Country.

The second player from the Palmetto State to hear his name was Spring Valley Alum Channing Tindall. The former Georgia Bulldog was picked in the third round by the Miami Dolphins.

This past season in Georgia's run to a national championship, Tindall finished fourth on the team with 67 tackles, including 7.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks despite not starting a game. For his career, Tindall had 108 stops with 16 tackles for loss and a dozen sacks and a forced fumble.

Draft Day 3

A Coastal Carolina playmaker was the first South Carolina star to hear his name Saturday.

Former Chanticleer Isaiah Likely was taken in the fourth round by the Baltimore Ravens with the 139th pick. An All-American in each of his last two years at CCU, Likely is the third-highest NFL draft pick in Coastal Carolina history behind Jerome Simpson in 2008 (2nd round – 46th pick) and Lorenzo Taliaferro in 2014 (4th round – 138th pick).

Three picks after Likely was taken, South Carolina State star Defensive Back Decobie Durant heard his name.

The Lamar, South Carolina native was picked 142nd overall by the Los Angeles Rams. Last season, Durant led the Bulldogs with three interceptions and was named the 2021 Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

How Bout dem Gamecocks?

The first Gamecock off the board was Defensive End/Edge Rusher Kingsley "JJ" Enagbare.

The 6'4, 270 pounder was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round with the 179th pick. He finished up his career in the Garnet and Black with 15 sacks.

Running Back Kevin Harris was up next.

The 2020 SEC Leading rusher was drafted by the New England Patriots with the fourth pick in the sixth round (183rd overall). In his three seasons at Carolina, Harris amassed over 2000 rushing yards.

The last Gamecock taken in the Draft was Tight End Nick Muse.

Muse was selected in the seventh round by the Minnesota Vikings. In his four seasons at Carolina, Muse logged 67 receptions and 805 receiving yards.

Other local ties

Former Westwood standout and Virginia Tech Hokie Amare Barno was picked in the sixth round by the Carolina Panthers. An elite athlete, Barno turned head at the NFL Combine by running a 4.36 in the 40 yard dash, which was the fastest time registered by a Defensive Lineman since 2003.

In addition to Barno, Rock Hill Native and former Clemson Cornerback Derion Kendrick was selected 212th overall by the Los Angeles Rams. After starting his career in Death Valley, Kendrick capped of his college career as key member on Georgia's National Championship squad in 2021.

Former Clemson linebacker Baylon Spector was selected in the seventh round (No. 231 overall) by the Buffalo Bills. Spector was a two-year starter at weakside linebacker from 2020-21 during his five-year Clemson tenure

Former Coastal Carolina Defensive End/EDGE rusher Jeffrey Gunter was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the seventh round with the 252nd pick.

Gunter recorded 169 tackles, 38.5 tackles for loss, 17 sacks and nine forced fumbles in 47 games for the Chanticleers.

Undrafted Free Agents signed by NFL teams

South Carolina:

Defensive Lineman Jabari Ellis - New York Giants Lake Marion native who served as a Team Captain for the Gamecocks in 2021.

Running Back Zaquandre White - Miami Dolphins Led the Gamecocks in rushing yards in 2021



Clemson

Cornerback Mario Goodrich - Philadelphia Eagles

Coastal Carolina

Defensive Lineman CJ Brewer - New York Jets

Wide Receiver Kameron Brown

Cornerback Derrick Bush - Chicago Bears

Wide Receiver Jaivon Heiligh - Cincinnati Bengals

Running Back Shermari Jones - Cincinnati Bengals

Linebacker Silas Kelly - Cleveland Browns

Safety Alex Spillum - Green Bay Packers

Specialist Kendricks Gladney Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

South Carolina State University

Defensive Lineman Roderick Perry - Cleveland Browns

Defensive Back Zafir Kelly - Green Bay Packers

Newberry College