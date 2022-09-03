A Father-Son duo is the winning combination for South Carolina State

South Carolina State Men's Basketball Coach Tony Madlock and his son TJ have spearheaded a turnaround for the Bulldog program.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Things are looking up for the South Carolina State Men's Basketball team thanks in part to first-year Head Coach Tony Madlock and his son TJ.

This season, the Bulldogs won 15 games, their highest total in five seasons.

Before taking Orangeburg and the entire Country by storm, the Madlocks had a unique journey to Bulldog Country.

Tony Madlock served as an assistant coach at his Alma Mater, the University of Memphis for four seasons where he coached alongside his college teammate and basketball legend Penny Hardaway.

After helping the Tigers win the NIT Championship in 2021, Madlock got the urge to lead his own brigade.

"When you get to a certain point, it's time to run your own program and it's always been my dream," Madlock says. "So when it came I thought it was a great time for me and my family."

Meanwhile, TJ Madlock was making a name for himself as a senior at Houston County High School in Memphis.

"My mindset on the court comes from him (Coach Madlock), I want to get the most points but I also want to guard the best player," Madlock says. "I want to be a dog the whole time no matter what."

On March 31st, 2021, Tony Madlock was introduced as South Carolina State's new Men's Basketball Coach. He was taking over a team that had only won one game in the 2020-21 season.

Despite having no prior experience playing for his father, TJ jumped at the chance to be a Bulldog.

"I just wanted my first year in college to align with his first year as a Head Coach," Madlock says. "We've known each other our whole lives it was a win-win."

As a Freshman, TJ has wasted no time getting used to the College game.

This season, he leads the team in scoring, minutes played, assists, and steals.

"I get on him just like I get on everybody else, I probably expect a little more from him, but he knows me, he knows I want to win, he's basically learning on the go so it's a proud moment, I'm a proud dad." Said Coach Madlock.

The Madlocks are gearing up for the Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference Tournament which they hope will be a slam dunk finish to a spectacular first year in South Carolina.

"We want to win the conference tournament and make it to the big dance, that's our goal right now." said TJ Madlock

The Bulldogs take on Morgan State Thursday in the MEAC Tournament. Tip-off is at 6:00 PM.