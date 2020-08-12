AC Flora football team in quarantine days after winning state title

The decision comes after a staff member tested positive for the virus.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The A.C. Flora High School football team is having to go into a COVID-19 quarantine just days after winning the state championship.

Richland School District One officials confirmed to News19 that a member of the coaching staff tested positive Sunday for the virus. That's led to a total of 80 players and coaches having to quarantine as a precaution.