All aboard the train to Paris? An update on the Gamecocks Head Coaching search

Reports circulated Monday that USC has 'zeroed' in on Chattanooga Head Coach Landon Paris for its Men's Basketball Head Coaching vacancy.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It appears Ray Tanner and the South Carolina Athletics Department are getting closer to finding their next Men's Basketball Coach.

Reports circulated Monday that USC has 'zeroed' in on Chattanooga Head Coach Landon Paris to be its next Men's Basketball Head Coach.

This season, Paris led the Mocs to the program's first NCAA Tournament appearance in six seasons.

In his five years at Chattanooga, Paris posted a 87-70 record and increased his win total each season.

He has 25 years of coaching experience and was a member of Wisconsin's Final Four staffs in 2014 and 2015.