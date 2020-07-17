Allen University moving up to NCAA Division II

The Yellow Jackets could end up in the SIAC with cross-street rival Benedict.

The Allen University athletics will be taking a major step as the newest provisional member of NCAA Division II effective for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Allen is currently on the NAIA level with nine intercollegiate programs - football, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s track & field, and women’s volleyball and men’s wrestling.