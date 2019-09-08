Aric Samuel is officially in search of his fourth state championship

Samuel has been hired as the new head basketball coach at Crestwood High School. He has spent the last six seasons at Coker University in Hartsville where he was an assistant for three seasons before taking over the program when former head coach Dan Schmotzer stepped down.

Before going to Coker, Samuel won back-to-back state championships at Hartsville in 2012 and 2013. He led Hunter-Kinard-Tyler to the 2005 state title.

Samuel is a former guard at Hartsville High School and South Carolina State.