Clemson's non-conference basketball schedule is released

CLEMSON, S.C. — The non-conference schedules for a number of ACC programs were rolled out Thursday and Brad Brownell has released his team's list of games that will take place before the Tigers attack the ACC schedule.
Clemson opens the season with a November 1 exhibition game against Georgia Southwestern State. The regular season opener is on November 9 against Presbyterian College. Other in-state opponents coming to Littlejohn Coliseum are Wofford, Charleston Southern and South Carolina.
CLEMSON 2021-2022 Non-Conference Basketball Schedule
Nov. 1 Georgia SW State (Exhibition)
Nov. 9 Presbyterian
Nov. 12 Wofford
Nov. 15 Bryant
Nov. 18 vs. Temple (Charleston Classic) – Charleston, S.C.
Nov. 19 vs. TBA (Charleston Classic) – Charleston, S.C.
Nov. 26 Charleston Southern
Nov. 30 at Rutgers (ACC/Big Ten Challenge) – Piscataway, N.J.
Dec. 11 vs. Drake (Holiday Hoopsgiving) – Atlanta, Ga.
Dec. 14 Miami (Oh.)
Dec. 18 South Carolina