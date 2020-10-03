A Hall of Famer is every sense of the word, Columbia native Alex English is about to be inducted into another one.

The former Gamecock and NBA great is one of seven people who will be inducted into the 2020 class of the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) National High School Hall of Fame.

Last month, English was at his alma mater of Dreher High School where his jersey was retired, thus meaning he has had his jersey retired from his days as a Blue Devil, Gamecock and a Denver Nugget.

When English finished up his career at South Carolina, he was the school's all-time leading scorer. He is currently second behind Irmo's BJ McKie.

English played 16 years in the NBA, including 10 years with the Denver Nuggets when he scored 2,000 points in eight consecutive seasons. An eight-time NBA All-Star, English was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame in 1997. He is also a member of the USC Athletics Hall of Fame and the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame.