Not every head coach voluntarily leaves to take a job as an assistant, but Dave Davis did exactly that over the summer.

After 28 straight years of calling the shots, including the previous nine seasons at Newberry College, Davis joined the staff of his good friend Pat Kelsey at Winthrop University.

Now an associate head coach, Davis is going back to his roots in a capacity that he last had in the 1990-91 season when he worked under Bobby Lutz at Pfeiffer College.

"Coach (Pat) Kelsey and I have known each other for over 20 years. We talk basketball on a regular basis," Davis said.

"He offered this opportunity and it seemed like something I wanted to give it try. My kids are grown and out of the house and that certainly played into the decision as well. Just really didn't know what I was going to get myself into but thought it was a great choice and since being here, it's really been a lot of fun."

With 486 career wins at Warren Wilson College, Pfeiffer and Newberry College, Davis was certainly used to the lifestyle of being the guy in charge. Now he is sitting next to the guy in charge but that transition has been an easy one and he credits Kelsey for creating a positive environment in Rock Hill.

"He empowers you. He empowers all of us. The coaching staff is heavily involved in everything we do," Davis said.

"And then our mindsets, I think, are very, very similar. We're really trying to get our players to play extremely hard, hold them accountable and teach them things through basketball that will really benefit them in life. You know, it was 28 straight years as a head coach and then to the assistant's role and only my second time as an assistant. But I could be his assistant forever because he really allows you to be involved and empowers you and really believe in what he stands for."

Davis and the Eagles are currently tied with Radford for first place in the Big South Conference. The winner gets the number one seed for the tournament and an automatic spot in the NIT if the top seed doesn't win the conference tournament and earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament.