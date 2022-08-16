Beamer Family Foundation announces partnership with elementary schools in Richland Country

Shane Beamer and his wife Emily launched the "YOU CAN" initiative Monday, a partnership between the Beamer Family Foundation and four schools in Richland County.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Head football Coach Shane Beamer was in front of cameras on Tuesday, but it was about more than football.

The second year Head Coach along with his wife Emily launched the Beamer Family Foundation. Additionally, the Beamers announced a partnership with Joseph Keels, Jackson Creek, Conder & Forest Lake, four elementary schools in Richland County.

“Children and helping the local community is why we launched The Beamer Family Foundation,” said Shane Beamer. “The ‘You Can’ initiative embodies a common approach in all areas for our football program and our family, and we are excited and honored to now share it with the Richland School District.”

The 'You can' initiative will provide 100 backpacks for homeless students (25 per school), supply tubs for teachers, gift cards for resource officers, and students from the University of South Carolina will volunteer at the schools throughout the year.

Joseph Keels Elementary has been designated a primary school of focus and it will receive support from the Gamecock football program including 130 tickets to the Gamecocks matchup against South Carolina State.

The full plan can be found below:

BACK TO SCHOOL PLAN – Sponsored by The Beamer Family Foundation

ALL FOUR SCHOOLS RECEIVE:

1) 100 Backpacks for homeless students (25 per school)

2) Gift Card for Resource Officers

3) Teacher Supply Tub

4) USC student volunteers throughout the year

PRIMARY SCHOOL OF SERVICE RECEIVES (in addition to above):

1) Teacher Back to School Luncheon

2) Back to School Video from South Carolina Football Players

3) USC Student Volunteers through African American Studies Dept. & Athletics Dept.

4) The school ‘News Show’ will receive support from Industry Anchors and Reporters

5) 130 tickets to the South Carolina – South Carolina State Football Game

6) Book Drive

7) Innovative Arts Education Initiative

8) Other support as needed