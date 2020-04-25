Renfrow. Ferrell. Mullen. Now you can add Muse to the list of Clemson products who are on the roster of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The former Clemson safety was chosen by the Raiders in the third round of the NFL Draft Friday night. Muse was the 100th overall selection.

A Thorpe Award semifinalist, Muse was a third-team AP All-American and a first-team All-ACC selection. A permanent team captain, Muse recorded 73 tackles, (6.0 for loss), 2.0 sacks, five pass breakups and a team-leading four interceptions in 669 snaps as he started all 15 games in 2019.