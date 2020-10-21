Hunter Helms makes history at Clemson

Midlands product is the first walk-on quarterback at Clemson to have multiple touchdown passes in a game.

Hunter Helms had options earlier this year. He could go to South Florida on a full ride or take a preferred walk-on offer from the school whose colors he had worn for as long as he can remember.

In Saturday's win over Georgia Tech, the former News19 Player of the Week from Gray Collegiate Academy made history by becoming the first Tiger quarterback to throw multiple touchdown passes in a game while still holding down the role of a walk-on.

Helms was 5-of-7 passing for 75 yards with a seven-yard shovel pass to Kobe Pace for his first touchdown as a Tiger and a 35-yard pitch and catch to Ajou Ajou for his second scoring play.

The reason Helms received so much playing time in the 73-7 victory was the fact that two quarterbacks ahead of him are dealing with injuries.

D.J. Uiagalelei was out because of a shoulder injury and and Taisun Phommachanh fractured his hand in the game and had to leave.

Enter Helms who showed poise and kept the offense humming along.

There is a chance Helms could be the backup to Trevor Lawrence Saturday if Uiagalelei is unable to go.