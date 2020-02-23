COLUMBIA, S.C. — Clemson got their third win in a row on Saturday downing Boston College 82-64. The Tigers shot 69 percent from the field, which is a new school record for field goal percentage on the road in the A-C-C. With this win, Clemson improves to 14-12 on the season, and 8-8 in conference play.

Al-Amir Dawes was the game's leading scorer with 22 points. Aamir Simms added 12 points as well as 11 rebounds. Columbia native Tevin Mack had 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting. Hunter Tyson came off the bench and scored 11 points as well.

The Tigers have four games left in the regular season. Their next game on the road against Georgia Tech on February 25th.