South Carolina State rallies to defeat Norfolk State 31-21

The Bulldogs began the day having already clinched the MEAC title but the win gave them a winning record to close out the regular season.
Credit: WVEC
South Carolina State receiver Shaq Davis hands the ball to the official after scoring a touchdown at Norfolk State.

NORFOLK, Va. — NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Corey Fields Jr. threw three touchdown passes to Shaquan Davis, Kendrell Flowers rushed for 172 yards and a score and South Carolina State rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat Norfolk State 31-21. 

Fields connected with Davis from 14 yards out for the go-ahead score 1:36 into the fourth quarter before hitting Davis again for a 20-yard TD and a 24-14 lead with 9:19 remaining. 

J.J Davis scored on a 5-yard run to get the Spartans within 24-21 with 5:48 left, but Fields answered with an 11-play drive - capped by Flowers’ 1-yard TD run - that left just 39 seconds on the clock.

