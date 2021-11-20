South Carolina State rallies to defeat Norfolk State 31-21

The Bulldogs began the day having already clinched the MEAC title but the win gave them a winning record to close out the regular season.

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Corey Fields Jr. threw three touchdown passes to Shaquan Davis, Kendrell Flowers rushed for 172 yards and a score and South Carolina State rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat Norfolk State 31-21.

Fields connected with Davis from 14 yards out for the go-ahead score 1:36 into the fourth quarter before hitting Davis again for a 20-yard TD and a 24-14 lead with 9:19 remaining.