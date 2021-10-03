"Buddy Pough taught me how to work"

Former S.C. State offensive tackle Alex Taylor says head football coach Buddy Pough has helped him make the transition from college to the NFL.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Alex Taylor has gone from college basketball signee to All-MEAC offensive lineman to now an NFL offensive lineman.

Originally a signee at Appalachian State for hoops, Taylor transferred to South Carolina State to play for Murray Garvin before he decided to try his hand with football.

The 6-8, 310-pound Taylor was named a third-team All-MEAC offensive lineman as a junior in 2018 before earning first team honors as a senior in 2019.

The Cleveland Browns signed Taylor as an undrafted free agent in May of 2020 and Taylor is gearing up his second year in the NFL.

As far as what he learned playing for Buddy Pough in Orangeburg, Taylor says the main lesson is to bring it every day.

"Oh, Buddy Pough taught me how to be a man," Taylor said.

"Work is his motto. He's like, 'what do men do on their birthday? They go to work'."