The leading rusher in the Southern Conference in 2019 is coming to The Citadel to finish out his college career.

Alex Ramsey comes to the Lowcountrry after an All-American career at VMI. This past season as a fourth-year junior, Ramsey ranked seventh in the FCS in rushing yards last season with a league-high 1,326 yards. That was the fourth-best single-season total in VMI history. He tied for third in the FCS in touchdown runs with a school-record 22. He also had 50 catches.

Ramsey rushed for a SoCon single-game record by running for six touchdowns in an overtime win over Samford. He was named a Second-Team All-American by the Associated Press, STATS and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA).

A 2019 Walter Payton Award finalist, Ramsey had six 100-yard performances, including a career-high 207 yards against Wofford. Two weeks later, Ramsey rushed for six touchdowns in an overtime victory against Samford - tying a So-Con single-game record.

Ramsey entered the transfer portal in December and will now remain in the Southern Conference by leaving one military college for another.