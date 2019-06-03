After two years in the Upstate, Dan Morgan is returning to the Midlands.

Morgan is leaving Eastside High School to take a job as an assistant at Spring Valley High School. The story was first reported by WSPA-TV in Spartanburg.

Morgan spent a total of nine years at Blythewood, the last four as head coach. He compiled a 29-20 record with four consecutive playoff berths. Morgan resigned after the 2016 season to take over the program at Eastside where he guided the program to its best two-year stretch ever. Eastside went 18-6 under Morgan, including an 11-2 mark in 2017.

Now, Morgan is returning to the Midlands where he will be an offensive assistant for the Vikings.