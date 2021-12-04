Gamecock Baseball wins weekend series vs Missouri

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina baseball team belted out 13 hits and received solid pitching from the duo of Will Sanders and Brett Kerry in a 13-4 win over Missouri Sunday afternoon (April 11) at Founders Park.



Brady Allen had three hits to lead the Gamecocks, while Josiah Sightler, Andrew Eyster and Colin Burgess had a pair of hits apiece. Allen and Sightler scored three runs apiece in the win.



Sanders started the game for the Gamecocks and gave up a home run on the first pitch but settled down to allow just four hits and two runs with six strikeouts and no walks. Kerry earned the win out of the bullpen, striking out eight and allowing six hits and two runs with no walks in four innings of relief