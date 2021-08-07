Gamecock track and field star wins Olympic Gold Medal in Tokyo

Wadeline Jonathas won an Olympic Gold Medal Saturday as a member of Team USA's 4 x 400 relay team.

TOKYO, Japan — USC track and field star Wadeline Jonathas is now an Olympic Gold Medalist!

On Saturday, Jonathas took home Gold as a member of Team USA's 4 x 400 Relay team.

Although she didn't race in the deciding race Saturday, she helped the United States qualify for the final on Thursday, thus earning a Gold medal.

In two seasons at Carolina, Jonathas has won two National Titles and has been named an All-American on three separate occasions.