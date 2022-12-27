Gamecocks are very thin at the tight end position

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — And then there was one.
South Carolina has one tight end on the current roster with Nate Adkins serving as the lone player at the position. Austin Stogner and Jaheim Bell hit the transfer portal with Stogner returning to Oklahoma and Bell landing at Florida State. With Traevon Kenion retiring from football, Carolina will have to get creative with its offensive gameplan when it comes to anything involving the tight end position.
"There's four tight ends who played in the Clemson game and three of them aren't here right now," Beamer said Monday after the Gamecocks' first bowl practice of the week.
"To say we're going to be able to do two tight end sets is very irresponsible ... and to think we're going to be able to play Nate Adkins every single play of the game."
Beamer added that much like last year's bowl game when they were down multiple players, the coaches had to mix and match players and put together a creative plan of attack. It will be more of the same this week as other players could be inserted into the tight end spot if two tight ends are required.