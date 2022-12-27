Gamecocks are very thin at the tight end position

South Carolina has had attrition at the position since the Clemson game as just one person listed as a tight end on the roster will be in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — And then there was one.

South Carolina has one tight end on the current roster with Nate Adkins serving as the lone player at the position. Austin Stogner and Jaheim Bell hit the transfer portal with Stogner returning to Oklahoma and Bell landing at Florida State. With Traevon Kenion retiring from football, Carolina will have to get creative with its offensive gameplan when it comes to anything involving the tight end position.

"There's four tight ends who played in the Clemson game and three of them aren't here right now," Beamer said Monday after the Gamecocks' first bowl practice of the week.

"To say we're going to be able to do two tight end sets is very irresponsible ... and to think we're going to be able to play Nate Adkins every single play of the game."