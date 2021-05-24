A pair of Gamecocks earn SEC awards

Gamecock slugger Wes Clarke powers his way to a spot on the All-SEC Second Team, while pitcher Will Sanders is on the SEC All-Freshman team.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The SEC annual awards are out for college baseball and South Carolina junior Wes Clarke has earned a spot on the All-SEC Second Team.

Clarkem leads the nation with 21 home runs heading into this week and according to the Gamecock athletics department, Clarke is South Carolina's first all-conference selection since Spring Valley grad Gene Cone and Clarke Schmidt were named to the second team in 2016.

Clarke is currently hitting .274 with 52 runs scored and 52 RBI. He is also a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy which goes to best college baseball player and is presented by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Pitcher Will Sanders made the SEC All-Freshman team, becoming the second straight Gamecock pitcher to earn that honor after Brett Kerry accomplished that feat in 2019. Sanders is 6-3 with a 3.63 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 52 innings pitched compared to just 11 walks.