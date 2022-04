The reigning national champions of women's hoops returned to Columbia for a celebration at the Colonial Life Arena.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Colonial Life Arena is where the South Carolina women's basketball team leads the nation in attendance and it's where Monday's welcome home celebration took place.

The Gamecocks returned to Columbia early Monday afternoon with the national championship trophy in tow which was placed next to the 2017 national championship trophy on the stage.