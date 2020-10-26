Gamecock women's soccer defeats Florida 4-2

The 11th-ranked Gamecocks defeat Florida, giving head coach Shelley Smith her 300th career victory.

The 11th-ranked South Carolina women's soccer team continued its strong play with a 4-2 victory over Florida, the fifth straight win for South Carolina.

The win also marked the 300th career victory for head coach Shelley Smith. She is the 27th head coach at the Division I level to reach the 300-win mark.

Sutton Jones, Samantha Chang and Rylee Forster scored first half goals for the home team. South Carolina's lone second half goal came courtesy of Jones who had two goals on the day.