A healthy culture in more ways than one

Gamecock head football coach Will Muschamp says he has the utmost confidence in the coronavirus protocols that are in place within his program.

In this day of COVID-19, when the cell phone of Gamecock head football coach Will Muschamp rings and the name of his head athletic trainer pops up, he doesn't let it go to voice mail. Clint Haggard is the one who would inform the coach if a player is out due to contact tracing or testing positive for COVID-19.

In the wake of the news concerning Vanderbilt players testing positive for COVID-19 and its game with Missouri being postponed, Muschamp knew that call would tell a lot about whether this week's game with Auburn would be played.

“Clint Haggard called me and said there was no contact tracing through the game. They checked that through some device they have,” Muschamp said.

“We test a lot. We tested Sunday. We tested again this morning. I feel very comfortable with the protocols and things we have in place for our student athletes, our staff and our entire building.”

While Muschamp has been his usual meticulous self when it comes to health and wellness protocols, it doesn't mean he doesn't worry about what could happen.

“It’s nerve wracking every day. Every time my phone clicks with a text from Clint Haggard or a phone call and you’re holding your breath. It could be anybody on staff, could be me, and could be a player. We’ve had a lot of issues with it,” Muschamp said.