Stepp gets ready for his first preseason in Columbia

Justin went on to an All-Southern Conference career at Furman but when he began his coaching career, he always had his eye on returning home. When Shane Beamer was hired in December, that set those plans in motion and now, Stepp will be taking part in the August grind in Gamecock colors.

Stepp says the preseason is marked by coaches knowing pretty much everything they are doing in five minute increments if not fewer. Practices and meetings are scheduled in advance and while the hours are long, Stepp says he loves the time of year when his work day starts early in the morning and ends late at night. All the hard work and long hours lead up to kickoff which is set for 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 4, against Eastern Illinois.