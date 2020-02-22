On a cold afternoon at Founders Park, the Gamecock bats could not heat up against Northwestern.

USC stranded 11 runners, strike out 11 times and hit 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position in a 5-2 loss to the Wildcats.

Dallas Beaver's RBI double in the second gave the home team a 1-0 lead. Northwestern tied it in the seventh and then in the top of the 10th, the Wildcats pushed across four runs to break the game open.

Carmen Mlodzinski struck out six and allowed just three hits and a run in seven innings of work. He retired the first 14 batters he faced.

Daniel Lloyd took the loss for Carolina, allowing three runs in two-plus innings of work.

Game two is set for 2:00 p.m.