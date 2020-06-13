According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein from CBS Sports, the Gamecocks will hit the road and play Coastal Carolina Dec.1 as the final game as part of a two-for-one deal the two schools have.

The Gamecocks hosted Coastal Carolina in 2017 and 2018, winning both games.

Rothstein has previously reported the Gamecocks have other road games scheduled at George Washington in Washington D.C. and the game at Houston as part of the home-and-home between the two schools. There is also a game with Army on the docket according to Rothstein as well as the annual battle with Clemson.

Coastal went 16-17 last year in the Sun Belt. Former Clemson head coach Cliff Ellis will be in his 14th season leading the program at Coastal Carolina and his 47th year overall as a head coach.