The Welcome Home Tour hits Sumter

South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer spent his Thursday evening in Sumter meeting Gamecock fans as the speaking tour continued.

Example video title will go here for this video

SUMTER, S.C. — South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer has a lot to say about the state of his program and fans in the Sumter area were intently listening to Beamer Thursday night.'

The coach was at the Sumter County Civic Center as the Welcome Home Tour made a stop in that area.

In his first season as South Carolina's head coach, Beamer led his team to a 7-6 record in a season capped off by a win over North Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

That was followed by the high-profile transfer announcements of Rattler and Stogner with Rattler taking part in all 15 of Carolina's spring practices.