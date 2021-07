Keenan Nelson Jr. announced he has committed to the Gamecocks, giving Shane Beamer another win on the recruiting trail.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 18th-ranked cornerback in the country says he is coming to Columbia.

Keenan Nelson Jr. from St. Joseph's Prep in Philladelphia announced on social media he has committed to the Gamecocks.

A four-star prospect, Nelson is a 6-0, 197-pound athlete who chose the Gamecocks over Penn State.