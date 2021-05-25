The PGA of America issues apology to Phil and Brooks

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) - PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh has apologized to winner Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka for fans rushing onto the 18th hole at the PGA Championship on Sunday.
After Mickelson landed his second shot on the green, spectators swept past the ropes, marshals and security and swarmed both players and their caddies as they walked to the green.
Waugh said player safety is the organization's priority and that the organization regretted the situation made Mickelson, Koepka and their caddies feel vulnerable. Koepka said his surgically repaired right knee was hurt by onrushing fans as he tried to go forward.