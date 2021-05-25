The PGA of America issues apology to Phil and Brooks

In the wake of Sunday's chaotic ending to the PGA Championship, the PGA of America has reached out to the champion and the runner-up.

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) - PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh has apologized to winner Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka for fans rushing onto the 18th hole at the PGA Championship on Sunday.

A statement from PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh. pic.twitter.com/nY0IKCgqe3 — PGA of America (@PGA) May 25, 2021

After Mickelson landed his second shot on the green, spectators swept past the ropes, marshals and security and swarmed both players and their caddies as they walked to the green.