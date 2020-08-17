Former Gamecock All-American wins S.C. Women's Open

Katelyn Dambaugh captured her first professional victory by winning the South Carolina Women's Open.

Three weeks ago, Katelyn Dambaugh played in her first tournament in more than a year.

In 2019, Dambaugh would undergo three hand surgeries and it's taken some time for her to get back into form.

A member of the LPGA tour, Dambaugh played in two tournaments before coming to Blythewood to tee it up at the Cobblestone Park Golf Club, a course Dambaugh has played before during her time at South Carolina.

Dambaugh looked the part of an LPGA player as she won the third annual South Carolina Women's Open by five shots with a three-day total of 13-under par. Dambaugh was assessed a two-stroke penalty after her caddie hitched a ride in a golf cart that wasn't driven by Dambaugh. That did nothing to spoil the victory for Dambaugh who captured her first victory as a professional.

Lexington product and former Clemson First Team All-ACC selection Sydney Legacy shot a 4-under par 67 in her final round to finish at 8-under for the tournament.