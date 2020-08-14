A solid start in Greensboro for Wesley Bryan

Former Dutch Fork & Gamecock standout is coming off two straight top 25 finishes.

In his fourth PGA Tour start since his return from a year-long recovery from shoulder surgery, Wesley Bryan is lurking near the top of the leaderboard.

The Dutch Fork grad who went on to an outstanding career at South Carolina fired a 5-under 65 in round one of the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro.

That is currently three shots behind clubhouse leaders Harold Varner III, Tom Hoge and Roger Sloan.