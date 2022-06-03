GG Jackson earns a spot on USA U18 National Team

Ridge View star and North Carolina signee will be in Mexico next week with Team USA for the FIBA U18 Americas Championship.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Local basketball star G.G. Jackson, who signed with North Carolina in late April, will be in Tijuana, Mexico next week as member of the USA Men's U18 National Team.

G.G. is one of 13 players selected for the team from 27 invitees to a recent training camp.

Team USA will be on the court in Tijuana for the FIBA U18 Americas Championship which runs from June 6-12. The first opponent for Jackson and company will be Dominican Republic on Monday.

GG was recently elevated to the number one overall player in the country for the Class of 2023 by Rivals and 247 Sports.

The 6-9 Jackson is getting ready for his final season of high school basketball which will take place at either his current school, Ridge View High School, or Oak Hill Academy where he could play for his former high school coach Yerrick Stoneman.