Remember a Midlands legend who was a giant on the court

Former Eau Claire head basketball coach George Glymph passed away Wednesday at the age of 78. But his impact in Columbia will be felt for years to come.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — When the basketball community learned that legendary coach George Glymph had died Wednesday morning at the age of 78, an outpouring of messages on social media.

From Gamecock head coach Frank Martin to former Lexington head coach Bailey Harris, notable figures in the basketball world paid tribute to Glymph who won five state championships at Eau Claire High School with the likes of Jermaine O'Neal and Bud Johnson in the Shamrock lineup.

the world was better because of George Glymph. Basketball is better because of George Glymph. Man I’m Going to miss him https://t.co/eNmn25nBY9 — Frank Martin (@FrankMartin_SC) December 15, 2021

John Combs from Westwood High School and W.J, Keenan fixture Zach Norris spoke with News19 about the impact of Coach Glymph. Both men have coached in big games and both credit Coach Glymph for helping them along the way.