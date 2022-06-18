A.C. Flora's Collin Murray-Boyles gets ready to head West

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Collin Murray-Boyles has been quite the go-to player for A.C. Flora and on Friday, he was in Rock Hill with the Falcons who were competing in the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association Live Team Camp.
But Murray-Boyles will not be at A.C. Flora for his senior season as he will finish his prep career at Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah.
A 6-7 power forward, Murray-Boyles has received offers from a few mid-majors such as Wofford and USC Upstate. He is hoping to increase his profile with a strong senior season in Utah.