A.C. Flora's Collin Murray-Boyles gets ready to head West

One of the state's top prospects for the 2023 class will play his senior season at Wasatch Academy in Utah.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Collin Murray-Boyles has been quite the go-to player for A.C. Flora and on Friday, he was in Rock Hill with the Falcons who were competing in the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association Live Team Camp.

But Murray-Boyles will not be at A.C. Flora for his senior season as he will finish his prep career at Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah.