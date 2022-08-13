Dress rehearsals for high school football teams

The Lexington One Sportsarama and the Aun and McKay Kickoff Classic headlined Friday night's action.

The final Friday night before week zero saw area teams getting to play under the lights although lightning delays did cause some teams to miss out on their dress rehearsals.

The Lexington One Sportsarama was scheduled for White Knoll High School but heavy rains forced the event to be moved to River Bluff High School.

The Gators were leading Ridge View 13-0 when lightning forced the game to be stopped and that would be the final game of the night as weather prevented White Knoll and Gilbert from playing their game.

At Chapin High School, the Aun and McKay Kickoff Classic saw Irmo make a strong statement with a 35-7 win over Mid-Carolina. Irmo quarterback A.J. Brand, the son of head coach Aaron Brand, had several highlights as he looks to be a big-time playmaker for the Yellow Jackets.