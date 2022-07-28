Hammond gets ready for new and exciting challenges in 2022

A move to the new 4A classification and a trip to Gaffney are part of the 2022 SCISA schedule for the Skyhawks.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The SCISA schools kicked off preseason practice Thursday morning and for the Hammond Skyhawks, the mission is simple - win a sixth consecutive state championship.

The Skyhawks had won four in a row when former head coach Erik Kimrey departed for the South Carolina staff. Former Hammond assistant Jon Wheeler, who had also been a head coach at Heathwood Hall and St. Joseph's in Greenville, came back to Columbia and continued the tradition by leading the Skyhawks to the Class 3A title last November.