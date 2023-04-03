Gray Collegiate Academy earns a state championship sweep in Aiken

Both the GCA girls and boys won state championships Friday night at the USC Aiken Convocation Center.

Brandon Wallace had been a part of three state championship celebrations before as an assistant with the Gray Collegiate Academy boys team.

But now he has one as a head coach.

The former Gamecock who won a state title as a player a Silver Bluff 20 years ago has set quite the standard in his first season as the Gray Collegiate Academy girls head coach.

The War Eagles defeated Bishop England 40-32 for that program's first 2A state crown.

Unlike the GCA boys team which is of late has been an annual participant in the finals, the Gray Collegiate Academy girls team was making its first appearance in a state championship game.

But the War Eagles acted like veterans and with Wallace guiding them from courtside, Gray Collegiate Academy athletics can add another first for the history books.

Gray Collegiate Academy 53, Oceanside Collegiate 43

After watching the Gray Collegiate Academy girls win their first state title, Dion Bethea and the boys knew that had better hold up their end of the trip to Aiken.

The War Eagles did just that as they defeated Oceanside Collegiate 53-43 for that program's second consecutive 2A state title and fifth in the last six seasons.