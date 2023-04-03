Camden girls win first state title since 1982

The Bulldogs defeated Wren 61-45 to win the Class 3A state championship, redeeming themselves after last year's loss in the finals to W.J. Keenan.

AIKEN, S.C. — Camden has been the top-ranked team in Class AAA all season and Friday afternoon at the USC Aiken Convocation Center, the Bulldogs not only played like it but they put an exclamation point on the season, defeating Wren 61-45 to capture the program's first state championship since 1982.

Last season, Milwayia Fulwiley and Camden' Joyce Edwards put on a show for the fans as the Raiders pulled out an overtime win in the 3A state championship.

But on this day, Edwards was the solo headliner in the contest as she recorded 33 points, 13 rebounds and five steals - a performance typical of someone who is ranked second nationally in the class of 2024. She also eclipsed the 3,000 point mark for her career.

Wren 56, Crestwood 49

In the boys 3A state championship, Wren defeated the Crestwood Knights 56-49. Crestwood was making its first state championship in boys basketball.

For Wren, it was that program's first state title and it came under the direction of head coach Fran Campbell who is in his 39th year in that capacity.

In contrast, Crestwood head coach Arik Samuel is in his fourth year with the Knights after winning a state title at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler and two consecutive state titles for his alma mater of Hartsville. Before taking over the Crestwood program four years ago, he was at Coker University for six seasons, three as an assistant and three as a head coach.