High School Hoops in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The high school football and basketball seasons have officially begun overlapping as a host of pre-Thanksgiving tournaments were held around the Midlands.
Lexington won the Lake Murray Tip Off for the second consecutive season with an 84-51 win over Swansea. Coulter Bell led the Wildcats with a game-high 31 points which included nine three-pointers.
In other action, River Bluff fell to Cross Creek out of Georgia in the Tip Off at the Dam championship 80-53 while Westwood dropped a 71-61 decision to the Wilson Tigers in the finals of the Capital City Tip Off.