Monday night High school hoops

Highlights from the third round of the Class 5A SCHSL State playoffs.

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — Several teams in the Palmetto State got one step closer to the State Championship Monday night.

In Class 5A, Dutch Fork defeated Sumter 58-48 behind a big performance by Houston Jones who scored a season high 28 points.

The Silver Foxes will face Fort Dorchester Saturday in the Class 5A Lower State Championship at the Florence Center at 7:30.

Up the road in Fort Mill, Gregory "GG" Jackson, the Nation's top ranked Power Forward in the Class of 2023, scored 21 points propelling Ridge View to a 63-44 win against Fort Mill.