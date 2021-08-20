No shots fired at Westwood-Ridge View game, no one injured

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Westwood vs. Ridge View football game was disrupted Friday night by what fans originally feared was a shooting but no shots were fired, according to officials with Richland School District Two.
Around 9:30 p.m., Richland Two officials say a fight broke out, which caused "a commotion" and a panic ensued, with fans running from the stands and players running from the field.
Officials with the Richland County Sheriff's Department say the commotion was caused by a medical emergency.
It is unclear if the fight and the medical emergency were related.
Richland School District Two sent a text to parents around 10:15 p.m. saying:
RVH vs WHS game has been delayed due to a fight involving spectators. Reports of shots fired were not accurate. No shots were fired. The commotion caused people to panic and scatter near visitor-side stands. The individuals involved in the fight have been removed from the scene.
As of 10 p.m. officials with Richland Two said they were hoping to restart and finish the game.