No shots fired at Westwood-Ridge View game, no one injured

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Westwood vs. Ridge View football game was disrupted Friday night by what fans originally feared was a shooting but no shots were fired, according to officials with Richland School District Two.

Around 9:30 p.m., Richland Two officials say a fight broke out, which caused "a commotion" and a panic ensued, with fans running from the stands and players running from the field.

RVH/WHS game delayed due to fight involving spectators. No shots fired. Commotion caused people to panic and scatter near visitor-side stands. The individuals involved in the fight have been removed from the scene. Thank you to @rcsd for quick response. @RichlandTwo @DrBaronDavis — Libby Roof (@EDRoof) August 21, 2021

Officials with the Richland County Sheriff's Department say the commotion was caused by a medical emergency.

No shots fired at Ridgeview vs Westwood football game.

RCSD is the official and accurate reporting source.

Sheriff Leon Lott — Richland County Sheriff's Dept. (@RCSD) August 21, 2021

It is unclear if the fight and the medical emergency were related.

Richland School District Two sent a text to parents around 10:15 p.m. saying:

