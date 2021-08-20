Friday Night Blitz: August 20 scores and highlights

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week zero of high school football finally here!
Here are the Midlands match ups we're watching and the scores we have so far. Be sure to tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights.
- Gray Collegiate Academy at Camden (Game of the Week)
- AC Flora at Brookland-Cayce (POSTPONED)
- Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Edisto
- Batesburg-Leesville at Ridge Spring-Monetta
- CA Johnson at Denmark-Olar
- Calhoun County at Whale Branch
- Cardinal Newman at St. Joseph's
- Chapin at Airport (CANCELED)
- Chapin at Irmo (CANCELED)
- Columbia High at Chesterfield
- Fox Creek at East Clarendon (CANCELED)
- Dutch Fork at Wren
- Hemingway at Manning (CANCELED)
- Lake Marion at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler
- Lee Central at North Central
- Lower Richland at Aiken
- Orangeburg-Wilkinson at May River
- Richland Northeast at Darlington
- River Bluff at Lugoff-Elgin
- Saluda at Strom Thurmond
- Timberland at Keenan (CANCELED)
- Wagener-Salley at Pelion
- West Florence at Lexington
- Westwood at Ridge View
- White Knoll at Spring Valley
Follow us every Friday on twitter for score updates and highlights throughout the evening. We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag.
Be sure to tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights.
High School Football Highlights - August 13: