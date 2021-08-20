Friday Night Blitz: August 20 scores and highlights

Scores and highlights from high school football games on Friday, August 20.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week zero of high school football finally here!

Here are the Midlands match ups we're watching and the scores we have so far. Be sure to tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights.

Gray Collegiate Academy at Camden (Game of the Week)

WATCH - After making it to the State Title game in 2020, @FootballCamden are ready to finish the job in 2021.



The journey for @CamdenDogs starts tonight vs @coachholmes54 & @graycaathletics!



A preview and interviews with the Coaches, @mcleod_xzavier & @_cauthenbest⬇️@WLTX pic.twitter.com/cd2DDu3ePX — Chandler Mack (@chandlerdmack) August 20, 2021

AC Flora at Brookland-Cayce (POSTPONED)

Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Edisto

Batesburg-Leesville at Ridge Spring-Monetta

CA Johnson at Denmark-Olar

Calhoun County at Whale Branch

Cardinal Newman at St. Joseph's

Chapin at Airport (CANCELED)

Chapin at Irmo (CANCELED)

🚨SPORTS TEAM PROMO ALERT🚨



Tonight, we kickoff another season of the Friday Night Blitz on @WLTX ! @ReggieWLTX and I will have you covered on all things High School football🏈 !



See y’all tonight! It’s go time🏈🤟🏽 #Blitz19 pic.twitter.com/UnmfUM7sBA — Chandler Mack (@chandlerdmack) August 20, 2021

Columbia High at Chesterfield

Fox Creek at East Clarendon (CANCELED)

Dutch Fork at Wren

Hemingway at Manning (CANCELED)

Lake Marion at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler

Lee Central at North Central

Lower Richland at Aiken

Orangeburg-Wilkinson at May River

Richland Northeast at Darlington

River Bluff at Lugoff-Elgin

Saluda at Strom Thurmond

Timberland at Keenan (CANCELED)

Wagener-Salley at Pelion

West Florence at Lexington

Westwood at Ridge View

White Knoll at Spring Valley

Follow us every Friday on twitter for score updates and highlights throughout the evening. We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag.

Be sure to tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights.

Got scores to report? Email us or tweet us!