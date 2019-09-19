William Johnson followed in his brother's footsteps and took up cross country. He saw big brother having fun and he wanted to get in on the action.

That was in fifth grade. Now he's a senior who is coming off an All-State season as a junior. He was also an All-State selection in track and field.

Lexington cross country coach Bailey Harris says Johnson is the type who will do his workout diligently whether a coach is there to watch him or not.

Throw in a grade point average that is ranked fourth in the senior class and you have the first News19 Player of the Week for the 2019-2020 school year.