Andi Grae Wingate is a News19 Player of the Week

Wilson Hall senior pitcher Andi Grae Wingate was the starting pitcher for the Baron softball team in game three of the SCISA state championship series.

SUMTER, S.C. — Andi Grae Wingate says she loves pressure, whether its studying for a demanding exam or stepping inside the circle for a deciding game in a state championship series.

Wingate was on the mound for the Wilson Hall softball team for game three of the SCISA softball state championship series. She limited Cardinal Newman to four runs in a 14-4, six-inning victory which gave the Barons their first state title since 2018.