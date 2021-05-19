Andi Grae Wingate is a News19 Player of the Week

SUMTER, S.C. — Andi Grae Wingate says she loves pressure, whether its studying for a demanding exam or stepping inside the circle for a deciding game in a state championship series.
Wingate was on the mound for the Wilson Hall softball team for game three of the SCISA softball state championship series. She limited Cardinal Newman to four runs in a 14-4, six-inning victory which gave the Barons their first state title since 2018.
Andi Grae also competed in volleyball, basketball and sporting clays, on top of meeting her academic obligations at Wilson Hall. She will attend Clemson and compete on the skeet shooting team which is an established club sport on campus.