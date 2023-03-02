Greenville wide receiver commits to South Carolina

Mazeo Bennett becomes the latest pledge for the Gamecocks for the class of 2024.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina's recruiting class for 2024 is just beginning but already, some rock stars are a part of the list of commitments for that group.

The latest pledge for the Gamecocks is Greenville wide receiver Mazeo Bennett who at one time was committed to Tennessee. He announced on social media that he will stay in state and play for Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks.