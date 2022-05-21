Athletes shine on a Friday night at the state track meet

The SCHSL state track and field championships are being held at Lower Richland and Spring Valley High Schools.

HOPKINS, S.C. — The Stadium at Lower Richland High School and Harry Parone Stadium at Spring Valley High School is where state championships in track and field are being decided.

At Lower Richland, the 2A teams were in action. Former News19 Player of the Week Jacob Osmanski, a standout football player and individual state champion in wrestling, finsihed third in the 110 meter hurdles. The winner of that event and the 400 meter hurdles was Odarion Robinson, a backup running back at Newberry High School who is equally at home on the track.

In the girls 400 meter hurdles, it was a 1-2 finish for Eau Claire as Anyla Demus finished second behind teammate Ty'Qwasia.