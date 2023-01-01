Jalen Brooks enters the NCAA transfer portal

Brooks spent three seasons in the South Carolina program after starting his collegiate career at Wingate on the D2 level.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After three years in the South Carolina program, wide receiver Jalen Brooks has announced he is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

This past season, Brooks was South Carolina's second-leading receiver with 33 catches for 504 yards. He had just one touchdown on the season and two for his career which totaled 58 catches for 785 yards and two touchdowns.

Brooks started his college career at Wingate where he was a First Team All-South Atlantic Conference selection. After transferring to Tarleton State for the 2020 spring semester, Brooks came to South Carolina in the fall of 2020 where he has been for the past three seasons.