Cory Fields throws 4 TDs, SC State wins Celebration Bowl

ATLANTA — Cory Fields threw for four touchdowns, three to Shaquan Davis, to lead South Carolina State to a 31-10 win over Jackson State in a game considered to be the national championship of historically Black colleges and universities.

South Carolina State limited Jackson State to just 194 yards of total offense in a game dominated by the defenses. 

The Bulldogs (7-5) scored their first three touchdowns shortly after turnovers by Jackson State (11-2) gave South Carolina State the ball in the red zone, at the Jackson State 5-, 16-, and 19-yard lines.

